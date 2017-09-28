Magnetic Mine Blast in Kabul Leaves Three Killed, 16 Injured

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2017 9:13 pm)

At least three people were killed and 16 others injured in a magnetic mine blast in Police District 1 of Kabul City on Thursday, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

The Interior Ministry Acting Spokesman Najib Danish said that two policemen and a civilian were among dead people, adding that 16 others including two policemen were wounded in the explosion.

According to Danish, the magnetic mine was attached to a police vehicle in the area near to a mosque in PD 1.

This comes a day after rocket attacks on Kabul International Airport in the city amid U.S. and NATO top officials’ visit to the country.