Magnetic Mine Blast in Kabul Leaves Three Killed, 16 Injured

Ariana News Leave a comment

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2017 9:13 pm)

At least three people were killed and 16 others injured in a magnetic mine blast in Police District 1 of Kabul City on Thursday, the Interior Ministry confirmed.

 The Interior Ministry Acting Spokesman Najib Danish said that two policemen and a civilian were among dead people, adding that 16 others including two policemen were wounded in the explosion.

According to Danish, the magnetic mine was attached to a police vehicle in the area near to a mosque in PD 1.

This comes a day after rocket attacks on  Kabul International Airport in the city amid U.S. and NATO top officials’ visit to the country.

Tags

About Ariana News

Check Also

Taliban Assassinate Crime Branch Chief of Ghazni

(Last Updated On: September 28, 2017 1:17 pm)Gunmen shot dead the crime branch chief of …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News