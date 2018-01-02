Magnetic Bomb Blast in Kabul Leaves Four Casualties

At least one policeman was killed and three wounded in a magnetic bomb blast in Paghman district of the capital Kabul, an official said Tuesday.

However, Nusrat Rahimi, the deputy spokesperson of Interior Ministry previously told Ariana News that three police personnel sustained injuries in the incident.

“The blast was as the result of a magnetic bomb explosion which was attached to a Police Ranger vehicle, in Baghe Dauod neighborhood of Paghman district”, he further noted about the incident.

No one or group has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

But, anti-government elements widely uses magnetic bombs to target governmental employees and officials mostly in major cities including Kabul City.

