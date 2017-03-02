Low Distance Between Taliban, Afghan Forces in First Line of Baghlan’s War

Afghan security commanders in Dand-e Ghori district of Baghlan province say Taliban is within hairbreadth of the first line of war with Afghan Forces.

” We are only a few meters away from the Taliban distance, today is the fourth day that we are fighting in here and we have good advances so far,” said Gul Aqa, one of the Afghan soldiers in the first line of war in Dand-e Ghori.

They said Afghan security forces have faced many problems due to Taliban’s strong positions in Darqad bridge of Dand-e Ghori district.

“The enemy has taken a great preparations, but we will compeletly capture the Darqad area tonight or tomorrow,” said Nasir Ahamd, military commander.

Afghan security forces are said to believe that after passing a short time of problems, the Taliban bases will be wipe out in Dand-e Ghori district.

“We will witness the complete capture of this area byAfghan security forces in the nearest time,” said Abdul Qodus, commander of Public Order Police.

The security situation in Baghlan continues to deteriorate, where the Taliban has made significant advances in a number of areas and recently fighting in key district- Dand-e Ghori a few kilometers away from the provincial capital.

Afghanistan has been gripped by insecurity since the US and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror in 2001. Many parts of the country still remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.

By ZackArya and Ali Asghari