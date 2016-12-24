World Political-Financial Supports Pave Ways of Development in Afghanistan

Lower house of the parliament have called the Ministers of Finance, Commerce and Industry, Economy, Deputy of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Petroleum on Saturday to provide more information about one year of activities for the members in the house on Saturday.

Minister of Finance Iklil Hakimi said, “Afghanistan has gained necessary trusts of the World countries on growing economy in the past 2 years, the joint achievements made by all Government, People.”

Meanwhile Minister of Commerce and Industry Homayoon Rasa insisted that since Afghanistan became the member of the World Trade Organization most of the challenges has been removed.

He said, “Gaining the permanent membership of the World Trade Organzation is big achievement, this will pave the way for growing economy and development of Afghanistan.”

“ Necessary measurements were taken to develop Afghanistan, efforts are underway to reach the goal determined by the Afghanistan Government on economy.” Minister of Economy Abdul Satar Murad said.

The following Governmental officials have insisted despite the barriers the assuring that Government will do enough to reach the goal by having close cooperation and supports of the Nation.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee