UNAMA Welcomes Gov’t ‘Strong Political Will’ for Election

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is encouraged by the strong political will of President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other political leaders to hold timely, credible and transparent parliamentary elections, the mission said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the head of UNAMA Tadamichi Yamamoto who was speaking after an executive meeting on elections chaired by President Ghani and attended by Chief Executive Abdullah, the electoral commissions and ambassadors said, “The momentum towards holding credible elections is now taking clear form. The UN is looking to do all it can to support electoral reform and elections seen as fair by the Afghan people.”

UNAMA further says that the mission supports the Government’s efforts to build consensus and create an inclusive process, and recognises that legitimate elections require the continued implementation of reform.

The Mission also emphasizes the need for electoral management bodies to build trust and support across the entire political spectrum.

“We urge the electoral commissions to make decisions collegially and act with independence and impartiality,” the statement concluded.