UN Seeks $550M for Afghans in Need of Humanitarian Aid

The United Nations and Afghan government officials on Saturday launched a request for $550 million in new funding on humanitarian aid for Afghanistan.

The Chief Executive office of the National Unity Government of Afghanistan hosted the event where Afghan and foreign officials were gathered to request the international community to provide humanitarian aid for the victims of war, or natural disasters, internally displaced people and those refugees returning home from neighboring countries.

Abdullah Abdullah the Chief Executive of the country hoped the international community respond positively to the Afghan aid appeal.

Mark Bowden, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator called 2017 a challenging year for Afghanistan, adding 3 million people is in dire need of these assistance and it will reach an estimated 5.7 million “most vulnerable and marginalized” people.

Bowden added that with the exception of Syria there have been no other movements of people of this large-scale elsewhere in the world.

The United Nations estimates at least 9.3 million Afghans, or nearly a third of the population, will need humanitarian assistance in 2017, a 13 percent increase from last year.

Meanwhile, Swedish ambassador to Afghanistan Anders Sjoberg warned that the number of displaced people will be more than 1,500 in a day in 2017.

According to the UN figures, more than 600,000 people have fled from their houses internally due to conflict in 2016 while the number was only 70,000 in 2010.

Reported by: Fahim Noori & Hesamuddin Hesam