UN Security Council Slams Deadly Bombing in Kabul

The UN Security Council on Tuesday “condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attack” outside the Supreme Court complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul earlier in the day, which killed at least 19 people and wounded more than 40 others.

The 15-nation UN body, in a press statement issued here, “underlined the need to bring perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism to justice,” and urged all states to cooperate actively with the Afghan authorities in this regard.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated their serious concern at the threats posed by the Taliban, Al-Qaida, ISIL/Da’esh (the Islamic State) and illegal and armed groups to the local population, National Defence and Security Forces and the international presence in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

The deadly suicide attack took place at 03:35 p.m. local time on Monday when the employees of the court were going out of their offices to go home.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Afghanistan and welcomed their unity in confronting this tragedy,” the statement added.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of its motivation and wherever, whenever and by whomsoever it is committed, and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization or ethnic group,” continued the statement.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts,” said the statement.

“The members of the Security Council reiterated that no violent or terrorist acts can reverse the Afghan-led process along the path towards peace, democracy and stability in Afghanistan, which is supported by the people and the government of Afghanistan and by the international community,” it added.

Earlier Tuesday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations condemned the suicide attack in Kabul, and stressed that those behind the deadly bombing must be held to account.