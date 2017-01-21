U.S. Politician Urges Trump ‘to Strengthen People of Afghanistan’

As Afghans are eyeing to witness the announcement of Donald Trump’s Afghan policy, the Chairman of the U.S. Committee on Foreign Affairs says that they are very focused on Afghanistan’s situation.

“We are in the process right now. I met with the National Security Advisor. The Administration is still in the process of developing our policy, but we are very focused on the Foreign Affairs Committee on Afghanistan,” told Ed Royce Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee to Ariana News correspondent in Washington on Friday.

In response to the question of what would be his advice to the new President of the United States Royce said,” my advice is to look at what we can do to strengthen the people of Afghanistan and we should be doing that on several different levels”.

He concluded the levels as to help the voice of the people of Afghanistan through communication, to assist Afghans with communicating ideas like tolerance and political pluralism, to help to make sure that governance issues are addressed to the satisfaction of the people of Afghanistan and to resist those who try to destroy Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Afghan ambassador to the United States Hamdullah Mohib wishes that the new U.S. administration would also continue cooperating with Afghanistan in different aspects including the growth of business and the fight against terrorism.

Annually the U.S. is providing billions of dollars in military and development aid to Afghanistan, but it is unknown whether the Trump administration would continue all these political and military cooperation with Afghanistan while he rules as the new president of his country or not.

Reported by: Nazira Karimi, Washington