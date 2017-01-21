Trump Speaks with US Troops Stationed in Afghanistan

The United States President has spoken with U.S troops stationed in Afghanistan during a video-conference on Friday.

The United States President, Donald Trump spoke with the American soldiers in Afghanistan during a video-conference on Friday.

“I am with you all the way, we are going to do it together,” Trump told the troops. “The courage that you show is incredible.”

Donald Trump said that they are they best people and they should keep their hard-work until winning the fight in Afghanistan.

“We are with you a thousand percents; obviously, we will send a group to visit you. You are the best people.” He noted.

Trump talked to six servicemen in Afghanistan. He invited them to ask questions, but instead they congratulated him on assuming the position of head of state and supreme commander.

“I am a member of the advisory team, I congratulate you on behalf of all soldiers in Afghanistan,” said Robert, an American soldier in Afghanistan.

Trump said that he loves these troops more than Medias and he will not stop supporting them.

“I want to tell you that I will be with you all the way, we will start winning again, winning like never before,” he said.

Currently, 39 countries have sent troops to Afghanistan for supporting the Afghan military, and most of them are from the United States.

Reported by: Fahim Noori