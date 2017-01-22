Top Trump Admin Priority: ‘Eradicating Radical Terror Groups’

President Donald Trump has made defeating “ISIS and other radical Islamic terror groups” his “highest” foreign policy priority, according to a statement posted on the White House website moments after Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president.

A day after his inaugural speech, Donald Trump said that Washington has no option except eradicating ISIS group.

“We have been fighting these wars for longer than any wars we have ever fought. We have not used the real abilities that we have. We have been restrained. We have to get ride to ISIS. We have to get rid of ISIS. We have no choice,” said Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States.

In order to “defeat and destroy” Islamic State and similar groups, the new administration said it “will pursue aggressive joint and coalition military operations when necessary,” work to cut off funding for terrorist groups, expand intelligence sharing, and use “cyber warfare” to disrupt propaganda and recruitment efforts. The statement offered no indication of how Trump’s policies might differ from those of his predecessor, Democrat Barack Obama.

President Donald Trump did not outline how his strategy will differ from that of his predecessor Democrat President Barack Obama, who brought together an international alliance to bomb Islamic State group targets in various locations across Syria and Iraq.

He warned of unpleasant consequences if this phenomenon not eliminated in the world.

“Radical Islamic terrorism and I said it yesterday. It has to be eradicated. Off the face of the earth. This is evil. This is evil. And you know, I can understand the other side. We can all understand the other side, there can be wars between countries, there can be wars, You can understand that,” Trump added.

The Afghan government also considered fighting against terrorism is an universal phenomenon.

“The new US administration should assist Afghanistan more than the past to win the fight against terrorism in the country,” said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman of the ministry of defense.

A day earlier, Trump spoke with American troops in Afghanistan via a video-conference, telling them, urging them to keep their hard work until wining the fight in Afghanistan.