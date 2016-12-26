Top Taliban Commander Leading Kunduz Battles Killed in Ghazni

A senior Taliban commander who was leading the deadly battles of Taliban in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan was killed during an ambush of the Afghan security forces, the country’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Monday.

The MoI statement said,” A top Taliban commander named Mullah Firoz Jahadi along with five other armed Taliban killed in Aab Band district of Ghazni province in an Afghan National Police ambush”.

According to the statement, “during this ambush, nine other armed Taliban were also wounded and two rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and one vehicle were sized as well”.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the report yet.