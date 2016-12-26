Breaking News
Home / Breaking News / Top Taliban Commander Leading Kunduz Battles Killed in Ghazni

Top Taliban Commander Leading Kunduz Battles Killed in Ghazni

Written by: ariananews.af 1 hour ago Breaking News, Latest News, Regional Leave a comment 21 Views

اخراج القاعده از برخی استان البیضاء یمنA senior Taliban commander who was leading the deadly battles of Taliban in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan was killed during an ambush of the Afghan security forces, the country’s Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Monday.

The MoI statement said,” A top Taliban commander named Mullah Firoz Jahadi along with five other armed Taliban killed in Aab Band district of Ghazni province in an Afghan National Police ambush”.

According to the statement, “during this ambush, nine other armed Taliban were also wounded and two rocket launchers, two PK machine guns and one vehicle were sized as well”.

The Taliban group has not made a comment about the report yet.

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

search-and-rescue-operation-at-crash-site-of-russian-defense-ministrys-tupolev-tu-154-plane

Russian Plan with 92 People on Board Crashes in Black Sea

A Russian military plane carrying 92 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, dancers …

Copyright © 2016 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News