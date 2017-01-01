Terrorists Indirectly Receive Parts of Mine’s Revenue in Nangarhar :MoMP

Officials in Ministry of Mines and Petroleum have expressed concerns over illegal extraction of the mines in Nangarhar saying terrorist specially Taliban and Daesh militants are being beefed indirectly by digging mines.

Chief office of Projects in Ministry of mines and petroleum Zabiullah Sarwari said, “Terrorists especially Taliban, Daesh are doing illegal activities to end up receiving parts of the mines revenue indirectly in Nangarhar.”

Sources in Nangarhar province also stated Daesh and Taliban are excavating mines in Askamina and Kot districts of Nangarhar province, and the incomes of illegal mine extraction is being deposited in their pockets, officials have also confirmed illegal excavation of mines in insecure areas of Nangarhar.

Chief department of mines in Nangarhar Sayed Saleh Shinwari said, “We confirm illegal excavation of mining in Sherzad and Pacheragam districts, in most cases insurgents are creating problems and stopping us working on mines.”

Meanwhile security officials have claimed that 80 percent of the mines are being secured by Afghan security forces at the entire country, but some mines are being extracted by the insurgents and powerful figures.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Deputy Spokesman Najeebullah Danish said, “Unfortunately some of the mines are being excavated by the local powerful figures, efforts are underway to stop illegal extraction of mines in Afghanistan.”

Afghan economy experts believed that Afghanistan will become a welfare country, if the $ 3 trillion mines to be excavated legally and transparently by the Government of Afghanistan.

Reported by: Fawad Nasiri