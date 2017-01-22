Tens of Thousands of Hezb-e Islami Fighters Ready to Fight Against Terrorism

Thousands of Hezb-e Islami fighters will be ready to fight against terrorism in cooperation with the Afghan government, Hezb-e Islami chief negotiator said.

“One of the articles of the peace agreement was the elimination of military activities of the Hezb-e Islami party. The practical process of registration has been started in Logar, Maidan Wardak and Laghman provinces and the their numbers will be reached to tens of thousands,” said Muhammad Karim Amin, Afghanistan’s Hizb-e-Islami party’s senior political board member.

Karim Amin says that the Hezb-e Islami has effective programs for changing the current situation of the country.

“Hezb-e Islami has an effective and specified program for improvement of the situation which has been presented to the government. If the government cooperates with the party, more than 50 percent of the violence will be reduced. And the situations will be changed in the provinces,” Karim Amin added.

According to Hezb-e Islami, the new solutions of this party are not for the continuation of war and the peace scheme and public relations can be effective for reducing war in Afghanistan.