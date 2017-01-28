Tens of Thousands of Afghans Return Home: MoRR

Officials in Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations have said one million Afghan refugees returned home from Iran-Pakistan and 1000 others were expelled from European countries, amid nearly 1 million other Afghans due to ongoing war were displaced inside the country.

Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation Spokesman Islamuddin Jurat said, “ Based on our information up to 1 million Afghans will return home from Iran-Pakistan by the end of 2017, therefore we need the International community to provide aids for the returnees otherwise we will face serious humanitarian crisis.”

Meanwhile Afghan Government is waiting for the International community to grant the $550 million, amid Minister of state disaster management said those Afghans who are living under the Taliban control areas do need humanitarian supports more than others in country.

Minister of state disaster management Wais Barmak said , “ We ask the International community to support the Afghans and we call up on the insurgents to pave the way for the aid workers to provide aids for the needy families in the areas controlled by insurgents.”

The International Monetary Fund in the recent report demanded the International community to provide supports for the Afghans who returned to the country and internally displaced.

Reported by: Fawad Nasiri