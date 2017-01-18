Home / Breaking News / TEFA Calculates Amount of Work Performed By IEC

TEFA Calculates Amount of Work Performed By IEC

2Members at Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) have calculated the amount of work performed by the Election commission’s members, saying since two months the new members of the Election commission did no significant work.

Based on findings of the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan the new members of the Election commissions have performed low amount of work since they were assigned.

Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan Spokeswoman Sughrah Sadaat said, “Though the current members of the Election commission had been coming from institutions accused of corruption, but the expectations of the people and civil society institutions were high from the new members of the Election commissions.”

The Findings indicate that members at the Election commissions are accessing no sufficient financial sources to launch reformation programs, dealing politically with Election process, no determined financial supports, not receiving the World community technical supports to hold parliamentary and provincial district Election are the main barriers to hold Elections.

Chief of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan Naiem Ayubzada said, “The sources which are needed for the Election commissions today they can’t access it.”

Members at Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan also called on the new members of the Election commissions to share the list of the voters and security condition of the polling stations in the country.

Reported by: Lida Naizi

