Taliban’s Open Letter To Trump Calls to End Afghan War

The Taliban group in a four-page “open letter” to US President Donald Trump has called on him to end Afghanistan war and withdraw US troops from the country.

Spokesman of Taliban, Zabiullah Mujahed released a copy of the letter to journalists and there has been no immediate reaction from the Trump administration.

“So, the responsibility to bring to an end this war also rests on your shoulders,” the letter said.

The letter urged Trump to review the longest American military campaign that started 15 years ago, calling it a “futile” and “unwinnable” war.

“It is on these basis that we send you our message to control this war of occupation launched by your military,” Mujahid wrote, “You have to realize that the Afghan Muslim nation has risen up against foreign occupation.”

But, the National Unity Government (NUG) says the Taliban group is the reason for the presence of US forces in Afghanistan and the group seeks the end of war aboard, outside the country.

The Afghan government is also looking for a warmer relation with the Trump’s administration in eliminating the extremist groups.

Kabul has considered two option for ending the war; first, Peace Talks with Taliban group and second in cooperation with US new administration put pressures on Islamabad.