Taliban Uses Nearly 30 Schools As Military Bases : Haqmal

Officials in Ministry of Education have stated that Taliban are using nearly 30 schools at the entire country as their military bases, expressing concerns schools are none political and military centers.

Ministry of Education press department head Mohammad Kabir Haqmal said, “ Taliban are using nearly 30 schools as the military bases, schools are none political-military centers, both parties should not use it as the shield and military centers, we have shared our concerns with the Officials in Ministry of Interior Affairs.”

Meanwhile officials at Ministry of Interior Affairs have also urged that insurgents are trying to build barriers against education progress in Afghanistan by exploding and burning schools.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “Taliban are the enemies of the Education, any schools burned and destroyed has been done by Taliban at this country, joint efforts with Ministry of Education are underway to avoid and prevent insurgents from using and destroying schools.”

Despite of a lot of problems on Education routes the number of the boys and girls increased significantly to learn education in the country, estimation indicates that about 60 percent of Afghan population are deprived of education and are illiterate.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee