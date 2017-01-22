Taliban Uses Children to Launch Terrorists Activities

Taliban are using children and young Afghans for launching terrorist activities in the country, 16 year old Noor Ahamd who was detained in Kunduz by the National Directorate Security forces said Taliban had recruited and used him directly to plant mines and target different objects in Kunduz province.

Detained 16 year old Noor Ahamd stated that he was introduced with a member of Taliban named Malim Sharif in Chardara district of Kunduz province.

He said, “The young boys aged 15,16 and 17 year old and men were recruited by Taliban and they were taken by Taliban in the range to learn more tactics and familiarize how to use the guns, my job was to bring mines into Kunduz city for the detonation of the objects which I did, out of 3 mines one of them exploded at the Kabul-Kunduz Bus station.”

Ariana News reporter went to the a jail where dozens of Afghan young boys were jailed due to launching terrorist activities in Kunduz province, the second young boy Saifullah who was also arrested by the Afghan National Directorate Security forces in Kunduz saying Taliban promised him “Heaven” after carrying out the suicide bombing on the first day of the his recruitment.

“I was asked to take pushcart in the main spot of the city of Kunduz from the remote areaand place it closer to the Afghan police forces ranger, mine exploded and after 10 minutes an injured man came to me who had the remote control of the mine, I took him to Hospital then I went to see Malim Shir the member of the Taliban he gave me 1000 Afghani.” Young Saifullah accused of bombing told to Ariana News.

Most of the civilian causalities are organized from mines explosions, roadside bombs and the terrorist attacks.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “Huge number of Afghan young boys are cheated by Taliban terrorist exaggerations, they are brain washed and even are used for launching suicide bombing attacks which is a bitter fact the war.”

Dozens of Afghan young boys were used for launching terrorist attacks by Taliban as 16 year old Noor Ahmad and Saifullah now are held in jail and waiting for their final destination.

Reported by Ahmad Farshad Saleh