Taliban Leader Fires 16 Shadow Governors

Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Afghan Taliban has dismissed 16 “shadow” governors of the group in Afghanistan.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a governmental source told Ariana News that the move took place after the Taliban leader has received a list of 50 people by Pakistani’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency whom should be assassinated.

At the same time the source claimed that Judge Saifullah who was in charge of Taliban’s logistics support in Zabul province was killed in Quetta city of Pakistan by the adviser of the Afghan Taliban leader.

The source did not give more detail on the identity of the adviser.

Reportedly, covering up the death of Mullah Omar, internal divisions, emergence of rival groups like Islamic State and reports of Taliban’s hidden contact with Russia and Iran have increased challenges among Taliban leadership group.

According to Reuters news agency that also released a report about replacement of 24 “shadow” officials by Afghan Taliban leader the relations between Haibatullah and Helmand shadow governor Manan Akhond reported as tense.

Taliban official spokesmen have not made a comment about the new claims while the group has denied any disagreement among the ranks.

Taliban appointed Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada as new leader after his predecessor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, was killed in southwestern Pakistan by a U.S. drone strike.