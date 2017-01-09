Home / Breaking News / Taliban Launch Large-Scale Attack on Arghandab District

Taliban Launch Large-Scale Attack on Arghandab District

Written by: ariananews.af 10 hours ago Breaking News, Latest News, Regional Leave a comment 176 Views

imagesTaliban raided on Sunday night over Arghandab district in southern Zabul province, provincial officials said.

Provincial governor spokesman Gul Islam Syal said, the clashes continued between the Afghan security forces and Taliban militants for five hours, leaving unknown causalities to both sides.

According to the source, it was a large-scale attack, involving a large number of armed-militants that enabled them to reach out close to the administrative and police HQ buildings in a period of one hour, but they were forced to retreat after the ground forces received air support.

At the same time, speaking on the condition of anonymity a security source said the attack left 11 deaths including five policemen, three soldiers and three insurgents.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

1179752-ashrafghani-1473477409-278-640x480

President Ghani Warns to Bring More Reforms in MoD

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has warned that the increase of Afghan security forces’ causalities is …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News