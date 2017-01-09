Taliban Launch Large-Scale Attack on Arghandab District

Taliban raided on Sunday night over Arghandab district in southern Zabul province, provincial officials said.

Provincial governor spokesman Gul Islam Syal said, the clashes continued between the Afghan security forces and Taliban militants for five hours, leaving unknown causalities to both sides.

According to the source, it was a large-scale attack, involving a large number of armed-militants that enabled them to reach out close to the administrative and police HQ buildings in a period of one hour, but they were forced to retreat after the ground forces received air support.

At the same time, speaking on the condition of anonymity a security source said the attack left 11 deaths including five policemen, three soldiers and three insurgents.

Taliban has not made a comment about the report yet.