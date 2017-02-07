Taliban Kills Afghan District Governor in Farah

An Afghan district governor was killed in an explosion in western Farah province of Afghanistan last night, local officials said on Tuesday.

A police official confirmed that Abdul Khaliq Noorzai, district governor for Khak-e Sefid has been killed in a roadside bomb explosion in vicinity of the district.

According to the report, a delegation has been assigned to investigate the incident.

Taliban group claimed responsibility for the explosion in a twitter post, adding the official was targeted in Chahar Bagh area of Farah in a tactical explosion.

Khak-e Sefid is among the insecure districts in Farah province where the Taliban and Daesh militant groups have a presence.