Taliban Collects Nearly 6 Million AFN From Electricity Bills Annually: DABS

Officials in Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) said Taliban are collecting nearly 6 million Afghani electricity bills annually in under control parts, mainly in Helmand, Kunduz and Faryab provinces of Afghanistan.

In Kunduz Taliban is collecting electricity bills from 33000 electricity customers but officials in DABS said all the amount of money which are being collected by Taliban from Helmand, Kunduz and part of Faryab provinces becomes nearly 6 million Afghani annually.

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Spokesman Wahidullah Tauhidi said, “Taliban collect nearly 6 million Afghani electricity bills from electricity customers annually in parts they have presence.”

Taliban who are controlling some of the areas not only manage the war but also collect electricity bills, they only receive $ 4,5 million which equals to 300 million Afghani from Helmand province and the collected money is being used for blazing war in Afghanistan.

Helmand Provincial chief council member Mohammad Karim Attal said, “One of the main ways of incomes of Taliban is collecting $ 4,5 million from the electricity bills in Helmand, but no measurements has been adopted by the Governmental and security officials to stop the act.”

Cutting electricity off in some districts of Helmand controlled by Taliban can keep Lashkarghah city of Helmand in dark, and also cutting power in Kunduz province will also darken Takhar, Badakhshan, Faryab and Balkh provinces therefore the officials in Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat do not cut the power and Taliban are using it for its own benefits.

Ministry of Interior Affairs Spokesman Sediq Sediqee said, “Operations are ongoing, efforts are underway to eliminate insurgents, not to allowing Taliban to bother the residents.”

Taliban are not only collecting money from electricity customers but also they use the power pylons as the point of pressures against the Government, recently they have warned the Afghan security forces in Hazrat Sultan area of Kunduz to stop further fortifying of the security checkpoints in the area otherwise we will continue to destroy the electricity towers.

Reported by: Bais Hayat