Taliban Bomb-Making Factory Discovered in Balkh

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) has discovered and confiscated a Taliban’s bomb-making factory in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan, the Agency said on Tuesday.

In a statement NDS said the factory belonged to the Taliban insurgents, which was discovered and confiscated by the agency’s operatives with a large number of facility used for making suicide vests, sticky bombs and remote controlled bombs.

According to the statement 395 remote controllers, 15 time bombs, 800 electric capsules, and some other bomb-making facilities were seized during the operation.

Taliban militants were planning to carry out terror attacks and bombings in a number of provinces in north and northeast parts of the country using these facilities, the statement added.

Taliban group has not made a comment about the report so far.