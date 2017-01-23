Taliban Asks Trump to Find ‘Rationale Solution” for Afghanistan

The Taliban militants group in Afghanistan has asked the new U.S. president Donald J. Trump to come with “a rationale solution” for the America’s longest war and not to follow the past policies.

In a statement released on Sunday following the U.S. presidential inauguration, Taliban claimed that the U.S. has spent more than one trillion dollars in Afghanistan, but nothing has been achieved.

Taliban also claimed that U.S. generals are giving unrealistic reports about Afghanistan to gain “better positions and privileges” which would sink the U.S. further into this “quagmire”.

The letter further questions the U.S. new administration that if you do not accept foreign troops in any neighboring country of America so, why you have a presence in Afghanistan as there is no terrorism in the country.

The message by the Taliban came as the Trump administration has not unveiled its Afghan policy yet.

However, Donald Trump during a video call with American troops stationed in Afghanistan told, “we are with you a thousand percent. Keep fighting. We’re going to win. We’re going to win. I have your back”.

During his inauguration ceremony, Trump has also vowed to wipe out “radical Islamic terrorism”.