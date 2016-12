Suicide attacker targeted Afghan security forces Humvee in Lashkargah city of Helmand province, local officials confirmed on Monday.

Provincial governor spokesman Omar Zwak said the incident took place when the provincial security chief and other officials were on their way to launch an operation to re-open Kandahar-Lashkargah highway.

Initial reports suggest that at least one police officer was killed and three others wounded as a result of the explosion.