Some Ministers Can Not Visit President Directly: Manawi

Former Deputy Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Afghanistan Fazel Ahmad Manawi has urged that some figures within the Presidential palace monopolized the power preventing some Ministers specially Minister of Defense to visit the President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani directly and share the concerns.

Further he has demanded the resignation of the Minister of Defense saying he is not capable and all the affairs are being controlled and processed in Presidential palace.

He said, “Minister of Defense Abdullah Habibi cannot visit the President directly, he shares all his concerns with some figures in Presidential palace not directly with the President, interfering in Defense Ministry affairs caused the control of some of the grounds fell into Taliban hands and end up to lose huge security forces.”

Sources have told to Ariana News that Chief of National Directorate of Security Masoom Stanikzai and the National Security advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar are the most influenced faces to President, holding the authority of both Ministry of Defense and Interior Affairs and giving them advises.

Ministry of Defense Deputy Spokesman Mohammad Radmanish said, “We are operating independently based on the law and there is no limitation enforced.”

Meanwhile former military experts have insisted over significant changes within the security official’s leaderships, saying if no change is made the upcoming year will be the bloodiest year for Afghans.

Former military expert Atiqullah Amarkhail said, “War is not a joke, there is problem at war leaderships, President Ghani himself is guilty for choosing weak figures to lead the war in Afghanistan.”

NATO led forces have fought shoulder to shoulder with Afghan security forces in the past years, they also declared poor leaderships at war, and corruption are the biggest challenges of the 352 thousand Afghan security forces in Afghanistan, in some cases poor leadership at war caused the enemies to have the control of some of the areas in the country.

Reported by: Fawad Nasiri