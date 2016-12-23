Significant Peace Talks Underway Between Gov’t-Taliban: HPC

Member of the Afghanistan high peace council (HPC) Qazi Amin Qaqad said significant peace talks are underway between Afghan Government and Taliban, and Government is trying to start negotiation with Taliban leader Mullah Hebatullah.

Afghan Government is still hopeful and kept the peace door open for all insurgents to reconcile with.

Meanwhile a number of Jihadi leaders are pessimistic over the process insisting that Taliban do not believe in peace.

Afghanistan high peace council member Qazi Amin Qaqad said, “Negotiations are underway, and it may soon become more powerful and solid, Government of Afghanistan is willing to have talks with Taliban leader Mullah Hebatullah who is in Quetta state of Pakistan that means we are close to our target.”

Afghan Jihadi leader Ismail Khan said, “ Taliban are trying to remove the effective figures from the Government body, and the following group will intensify its insurgency activities incoming year.”

“Taliban have never moved towards peace, they have been working against peace, they believe in killing.” Former Paktia Governor Juma Khan Hamdard said.

Taliban have always responded peace calls to killing of innocent Afghans by lunching terrorist attacks.

Chief Executive Deputy Spokesman Jawid Faisal said, “ Its clear that most of the safe houses of Taliban are in Pakistan soil, they organize different terrorist attacks in Afghanistan.”

As usual Pakistan has been using winter season as re beginning of peace talks process season between Taliban-Afghan Government and Afghan Government is demanding Pakistan support for removing of terrorists from its soil not peace.

Reported by : Bais Hayat