Senators Demand Gov’t to Identify Internal Traitors

Senators in the upper house of the parliament have demanded the Government to identify the internal traitors who are receiving salaries from the Government and work for Taliban, criticizing the recent remarks of the High peace council advisor Abdul Hakim Mujahid.

Senator Gulalai Akbari said, “ The recent remarks of the High Peace Council advisor Abdul Hakim Mujahid calling Taliban as angles is full concerns, the angels are daily launch bloodshed of our citizens, we demand the President to court those persons.”

“The person who is working in High Peace Council calling Taliban angles and their war holy, his brothers have groups and are the leaders of Taliban, criticizing the system what kind of justice it is?.” Senator Sher Mohammad Akhunzada said.

Meanwhile some senators have insisted over abolishing of the following peace council, saying they have had no achievements in the past years.

Senator RonaTarin said, “Insurgents enjoy killing people they never accepted peace, high peace council should be cancelled, the expenditure should be allocated to the security sector for maintaining security, Peace process should be stopped.”

Speaker of the upper house of parliament Fazel Hadi Muslimyar insisted those who call Taliban as angles committed crimes and Government should execute the high peace council advisor with no hesitation.

He said, “I m so sorry to hear that Governmental official call Taliban as angle who kill people, it’s a shame the Government should execute the High peace council deputy Abdul Hakim Mujahid.”

Senators have also insisted Government cannot direct the Government to prosperity with the current poor policy, new policies and practical serious steps should be taken to save the country from going into crisis.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee