Senate Summons Security Officials over Increase of Insecurity

Senators have summoned the Ministers of Interior Affairs, Defense and National Directorate Security Chief to declare reasons for increasing insecurity within the country.

Chief of Defense committee at upper house Mohammad Hashim Alkozai said, “Security condition is not good in 18 provinces of Afghanistan, and most part of the provinces are being controlled by insurgents or being restricted or are at the risk of falls, why don’t the Afghan security departments take the security situation seriously, and why there is no necessary measurements taken?.”

“About 3000 fighters without Taliban are active in most part of the Northern provinces of Afghanistan, how are they being equipped? Their shifting to North part of the country is questionable.” Deputy Speaker of the upper house of the parliament Hassibullah Kalimzai said.

Meanwhile Chief National Security Directorate Mohammad Masoom Stanikzai stated that Government has failed on psychological war, the security condition will not be good unless the idea of the insurgents to be changed.

He said, “ We have failed in doing psychological war, different competitions are ongoing within the society causing the political system to become weakening, enemies have widespread its war propaganda, peace won’t be ensured if the idea of the insurgents doesn’t get changed against people declaring roles of scholars in changing the idea of the insurgents against people is vital”.

Ministers of Defense and Interior Affairs have insisted that enemies have failed to have the control of some of the districts and provinces in 2016 facing serious resistance of the Afghan security forces.

Minister of Defense Abullah Habibi said, “This year our enemies have failed to reach to their objects, they have launched huge operation in different parts of the country but faced the serious resistance of the Afghan security forces, losing huge number of their fighters.”

“Enemies failed to meet the big determined targets launching suicide attacks, controlling some of the areas, kidnappings and armed assassinations of the figures.” Minister of Interior Affairs Taj Mohammad Jahid said.

Security officials have also insisted that peace won’t be maintained unless the people and others flows to cooperate with Afghan security forces on stabilizing the country, this is our understanding that the current security condition is not acceptable for Afghans.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee