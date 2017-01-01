Senate Summons Deputy Minister of Education on Ghost Schools

Upper house of the parliament have summoned the Deputy Minister of Education on ongoing challenges of education in Afghanistan on Sunday, stating the existence of ghost schools, teachers and students created problems in gaining financial supports from the International community.

Chief of Education committee in the senate house Lailuma Ahmadi said, “The existence of ghost schools, teachers, students have badly impacted over the continuation of the international financial supports for the education in Afghanistan, this has limited the supports, insisting on removing of the current challenges within the education system.”

“Education problems should be removed, the schools which are closed should be reopened at all cost, and we are concerned of problems in education system.” Senator Mohammad Hassan Hotak said.

Meanwhile Deputy Minister of Education Assadullah Mohaqiq stated there are more than 1000 schools are closed due to insecurity at the entire country, efforts are underway to build an effective education system for Afghanistan.

He said, “At the current condition more than 1005 schools are closed due to insecurity in the country, efforts are underway to take serious steps to gain more achievements on education in Afghanistan.”

The current education problems come after that Afghanistan is on the prior list of those countries having more than 60 percent of illiterate citizens.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee