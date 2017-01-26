Selection of IEC Secretariat Head Still Unknown Issue

President Ghani and Chief Executive Officer, Abdullah Abdulah have not reached to an agreement to choose the secretariat head of the Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the issue remains unclear.

Executive Office says to not allow to select any candidate who had relation with the former members of the election commission.

“Those who do not have any relation with former members of election commission and are trustable for people should be introduced for the position of secretariat head,” said Mujib Rahman Rahimi, spokesman of CEO.

The secretariat head will be selected by President and will have administrative and operational authority for the election process.

At the other side, Rahimi considers holding the upcoming election with the existence of the current ID cards would be impossible.

“We are tracking this issue and we do not repeat an electoral disaster for the second time with the current ID cards that have distributed more than the figure of our population,” Rahimi added.

The Independent Election Commission has expected that the secretariat head to be selected earlier but this position is also under political tensions of the government leaders.