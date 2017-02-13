Security Deps Launch Joint Operation in Nangarhar to Remove Daesh

Officials in Ministry of Defense have launched clearance operation with the participation of forces and from police and National Directorate Security to remove Daesh militants from Shinwar district of Nangarhar.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Dawlat Waziri said, “Joint operation by the participation of Police and National Directorate Security forces launched to remove Daesh militants from the districts of Nangarhar province.”

Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL) is worldwide threat but has just risen up in Afghanistan, a question remains that where are they being beefed up?

“ The terrorist groups that are fighting against Afghan Government are being supported by the Pakistan, Taliban, Daesh and other terrorist groups are having safe house in Pakistan.” Ministry of Defense Spokesman Dawlat Waziri said.

Ministry of Defense have launched second operation to remove Daesh from Nangarhar province, experts urged that operations are launched areas cleaned but why aren’t they kept by the police forces?.

Military expert Atiqullah Amarkhail said, “Possibly Ministry of Defense could control an area but it’s not kept and maintained by the police forces, war is taken place with security insurance.”

Earlier spring and summer operations resulted well and people were satisfied with results now hopes are underway to see no Daesh militant in Nangarhar province.

