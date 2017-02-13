Russia to Host Six Countries Session on Ensuring Peace in Afghanistan

Officials in Ministry of Foreign Affairs have said we started working on the agenda of six countries session which will be held in Russia for ensuring peace in Afghanistan,

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Shekib Mustaghni said, “We have started working on the agenda of the six countries session which will be held in Russia over ensuring peace in Afghanistan, Afghan Government will soon decide to attend in to the following session where China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, India and Afghanistan will gather.”

Experts believed that Government will use the most to be benefited from the sessions.

Professor Moein Moein said, “If Taliban directly enters into peace negotiation process with Afghan Government we will achieve the result sooner, and if Taliban to become the game tools of the countries that mean we will not achieve anything, and peace process will face deadlock.”

Meanwhile International relationship expert Mahdi Munadi said, “Regional countries should weaken Taliban, aft er that we will be able to give the real rights of Taliban, if peace is made with Taliban in the current condition we will have to give Taliban a lot of privileges.”

Experts believed that Russia is trying to declare its position as regional powerful country among other countries in the region.

Earlier Russia hosted a tripartite session without presence of Afghanistan envoy in Russia.

Reported by: Yusuf Yasa