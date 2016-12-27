Russia, China, Pakistan Worry about Increased IS Threat in Afghanistan

Russia, China and Pakistan warned about the growing influence of Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan and deterioration of security situation in the country in a tripartite meeting held on Afghanistan on Tuesday without any representative from Kabul government.

“(The three countries) expressed particular concern about the rising activity in the country of extremist groups including the Afghan branch of IS,” Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said,” Russia, China and Pakistan had noted the deterioration of the security situation (in Afghanistan).”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting that the countries have agreed to invite Afghan government to such talks in the future.

Afghanistan objected the meeting saying this approach, regardless of the good intentions of the participants, would not help the situation in Afghanistan.

This comes as recently, the Resolute Support (RS) mission spokesman Brig. Gen. Charlie Cleveland said that the U.S. forces in Afghanistan aggressively continues its offensive against IS militants whose number have decreased now from 3,000 to 1,000 and they have lost one third of territory which was under their control.

Zakharova said the three countries have also agreed to continue their efforts to take the name of some Taliban off the UN sanction list in order to easy the Afghan peace dialogues.

The three countries agreed a “flexible approach to remove certain figures from sanctions lists as part of efforts to foster a peaceful dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban movement,” Zakharova added.

The move comes shortly after the Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani last month urged the UN to add the Taliban’s new leader to its sanctions list.

The Afghan ministry of foreign affairs also believes that “even if (the meeting) well-intentioned, in the absence of Afghans cannot help the real situation and also raises serious questions about the purpose of such meetings”.

