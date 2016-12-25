Roadside Bomb Kills 2 Civilians in Laghman

A roadside bomb has killed two civilians in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The attack took place near Akhund Baba shrine in Wardak village of Mihterlam, early Sunday morning, according to Sarhadi Zwak, a spokesman for Laghman’s provincial governor.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban militants usually blamed for such attacks as the group routinely set up roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces and government officials.