Home / Breaking News / Roadside Bomb Kills 2 Civilians in Laghman

Roadside Bomb Kills 2 Civilians in Laghman

Written by: ariananews.af 6 hours ago Breaking News, Latest News, Nangarhar, Regional Leave a comment 15 Views

laghmanA roadside bomb has killed two civilians in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The attack took place near Akhund Baba shrine in Wardak village of Mihterlam, early Sunday morning, according to Sarhadi Zwak, a spokesman for Laghman’s provincial governor.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban militants usually blamed for such attacks as the group routinely set up roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces and government officials.

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

212

U.S. Aggressively Continues to Pursue ISK, Al Qaeda in Afghanistan: Spokesman

The U.S. forces in Afghanistan continue its offensive against Islamic State – Khorasan (ISK) province …

Copyright © 2016 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News