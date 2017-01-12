‘Quetta Council’ Organized Recent Bombings in 3 Provinces of Afghanistan

The recent deadly bombings in Kabul, Kandahar and Helmand provinces on Tuesday were organized by the “Quetta Council”, sources said.

A government’s source has declared that a member of the Quetta Council identified as Mawlavi Waliullah organized the three attacks.

“About 2 million Pakistani Rupees were transferred to Mawlavi Ahmad Kandahari School in Shena Baghche Chaman area of Pakistan, in which the attacks were planned,” the source noted.

The source further added that the groups of threesome are training in this school. The Darullaman attack carried out by the “Badri” group, Kandahar’s attack by the “Charki” group and Helmand’s Lashkargah attack by the “Arab” group.

“The suicide attacks on American University of Afghanistan, convoy of Police Academy students, Wardak judges, Police academy, MP Mirwali’s house were all organized by this group,” the source added.

The source also noted that a joint delegation of Afghan and EUA are working to Kandahar’s incident to find facts.