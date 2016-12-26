Professional Thieves Pretending as Security Personnel Arrested in Kabul

Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested a group of professional thieves in Kabul city.

A statement released by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) on Monday said the group was entering into people’s houses pretending to be police, attorney and NDS agents.

The individuals were identified as Abdul Ghafoor also known as Farhad, Zabihullah, Feda Mohammad, Mohammad Nazir and Khan Mohammad.

The statement added, the group was arrested, when they wanted to enter into a house in Amin Abad area in the 9th police district of the city.

According to the source during the operation a Ranger without number plate, two AK-47 and two pistols were also seized.

Armed robberies and criminal cases have been increased in the capital Kabul despite the security institutions continue to restrict their activities.