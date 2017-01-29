Private Sector Pension Draft Prepared, Submitted to MoJ

The pension scheme of the private sector’s employees has been provided and submitted to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) for the approval, deputy minister of Public Works said.

With the approval of this scheme, private sector’s staffs can easily benefit the pension.

“The draft for pension has been prepared and sent to the ministry of justice. We have started negotiations and we hope the draft will be approved,” said Ahmad Shah Salehi, deputy minister of public works.

Pointing at efforts for the payment of retired employees, Sahehi said that currently, 95 percent of retired individuals receive their salaries through banks. They are trying to expand the biometric process of retired employees to all provinces.

While these statements express that a number of retired employees complaint over the slow process in payment of their pension.

According to the statistics of the ministry of public works, there are 134 thousand retired persons in the country.

