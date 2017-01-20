Private Construction Companies Criticize Gov’t for Not Supporting

Owners of the private construction companies have criticized the Government of Afghanistan for not supporting private construction companies to build more houses in the country, saying $ 5 billion were invested on expanding housing for the past 15 years.

Chairman of the Private construction companies Union Naiem Yasin said, “ Private construction companies has invested $ 5 billion in the country on housing sector, but we have received no supports from the Government of Afghanistan on expanding housing sector.”

Meanwhile investors and members of the chamber of commerce and industry said if the Government does support and encourage the investors more investments will be achieved.

Member of the chamber of commerce and industry Etabar Khan said, “ If the Government supports we will work together with International investors to invest in Afghanistan on housing sector, but corruption is counted as the main barrier.”

Economy experts declared housing sector important accusing the Government for not supporting the private construction companies.

Economy expert Taj Mohammad Talash said, “ corruption, bureaucracy within the Ministry of urban development and housing created barriers for the officials not to be able to support private construction companies.”

Efforts made to provide more details over the issue but none of the officials in the Ministry of Urban development and housing responded.

Reported by: Aslam Hejaab