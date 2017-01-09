President Ghani Warns to Bring More Reforms in MoD

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has warned that the increase of Afghan security forces’ causalities is not acceptable and he will bring further reforms in the Ministry of Defense (MoD).

During the ceremony of praising the families of martyrs, President Ghani said that the existence of corruption in procurement authority of the ministry of defense caused the increase of security forces’ causalities which is not an acceptable issue for Afghan people.

“Nearly, 700 staffs of procurement authority have been changed in the past six months. The corruption that causes the increase of causalities is not acceptable for us,” said President Ghani.

Ghani also warned the armed oppositions of the government to not repeat their mistakes, otherwise Afghan forces will dig their tombs.

“My message to the Afghanistan’s enemies is clear, do not repeat your mistakes,” President Ghani added.

In order to appreciate the families of martyrs, President Ghani gave the keys of 14 apartment to them and emphasized that the martyrs family will be the priority in the housing program of the next three years.

In the meantime, minister of national defense announced the implementation of supporting programs from martyrs family of security forces.

“We could succeed in addressing the problems of martyrs families,” said Abdullah Habibi, minister of defense.

President Ghani stressed that addressing the problems of martyrs’ families is the responsibility of the government.