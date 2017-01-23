President Ghani Attends Gailani’s Funeral, Stressing on Serious Need of Peace

President Ashraf Ghani at the funeral ceremony of former chairman of High Peace Council called the peace agreement with Hezb-e Islami party one of the biggest achievement of Gailani and stressed on serious need of peace for the country.

Funeral prayers of the National Islamic Front party leade,r Pir Sayed Ahmad Gilani and Chairman of the High Peace Council (HPC), was held by President Ashraf Ghani and senior government officials in the Presidential Palace on Monday morning.

Ghani called Gailani one of the biggest Jihadi leaders who always tried for unity of Afghan people and never caused of creating tension in Afghanistan.

“We have many great achievements under the leadership of Per Saheb in a short time. The loss of him is not just a sadness for his family but also for all the nation,” President Ashraf Ghani said.

The High Peace Council had the loss of its two leaders in more than a decade; a peace which is the dream of Afghans. President Ghani once again emphasized on serious need of peace.

“We hope to see the wishes of Gailani and reach to a peaceful and stable country,” President Ghani added.

Meanwhile, relatives of Gailani noted to continue all efforts to provide the peace in cooperation with the government.

“We will continue Gailani’s direction and will serve for the welfare of the country,” said Sayed Hamed Gailani, son of Syed Ahmad Gailani.

Gailani was born in 1932 in Sorkh Rod district of Nangarhar province and was the leader (Pir) of the Qadiriyyah Sufi order in Afghanistan, and the founder of the National Islamic Front of Afghanistan (Mahaz-i-Milli Islami ye Afghanistan), a party that was associated with the Mujahideen who led the war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s.