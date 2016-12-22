Police Arrests Woman Accused of Killing Her Husband

Afghan police has arrested a woman on suspicion of killing her husband.

Head of Kabul Police Commander on Criminal Investigation said the woman killed her husband in cooperation with her sister and a strange man three years ago in Bagrami district of Kabul.

“The woman killed her husband and thrown his body into wells because he prevented her for immoral actions,” said Feraidun Obaidi, head of Kabul police commander on criminal investigations.

Obaidi further added that the incident revealed by the slain girl and two woman nabbed in connection of this incident.