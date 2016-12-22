Breaking News
Home / Breaking News / Police Arrests Woman Accused of Killing Her Husband

Police Arrests Woman Accused of Killing Her Husband

Written by: ariananews.af 1 hour ago Breaking News, Latest News Leave a comment 28 Views

vlcsnap-2016-12-22-11h40m55s232Afghan police has arrested a woman on suspicion of killing her husband.

Head of Kabul Police Commander on Criminal Investigation said the woman killed her husband in cooperation with her sister and a strange man three years ago in Bagrami district of Kabul.

“The woman killed her husband and thrown his body into wells because he prevented her for immoral actions,” said Feraidun Obaidi, head of Kabul police commander on criminal investigations.

Obaidi further added that the incident revealed by the slain girl and two woman nabbed in connection of this incident.

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

11

Father Beheads 7-Month-Old Child after Divorcing Wife

A 7-month-old child was beheaded by his father in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on …

Copyright © 2016 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News