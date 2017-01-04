Parliament Stresses on Development, Infrastructure Programs in 2nd Draft Budget

Breaking News
2 days ago

2Secretary of Parliament, Erfanullah Erfan emphasizes on development and infrastructure programs in the second draft budget of the next year.

Erfan urges the ministry of finance to reduce prudential codes and salaries of President’s advisers.

“We demand the government to reduce the extra factors and prevent spending more money,” said Erfanullah Erfan, Parliament’s secretary.

Prudential codes are the other concerns of parliament members, but the ministry of finance considers the existence of them as needed.

Paying less attention to the less developed provinces, unbalanced budget and ghost projects are the main reasons for the disapproval of the first budget draft.

Reported by Lida Neyazi

