Parliament Failed to Hold Session Due to Lack of Agenda

The Lower House of Parliament failed to hold Monday’s session due to the lack of agenda, while the country is grappling with major challenges.

A number of parliament representatives say some lawmakers ignore the current challenges and are busy with their personal tasks.

“Unfortunately, a number of our lawmakers are not the representatives of the nation. They are busy with their own life, while there are many challenges in the country,” said Ramazan Bashar Dost, Parliament member.

Representative of Herat, Kubra Mustafawi also said, “Despite having many problems and challenges, the parliament is closed, this issue is very concerning.”

Meanwhile, a number of other lawmakers emphasized that due to the sessions of commissions, today’s public session has been canceled.

“We have joint meetings in the commissions and because of this reason the public session canceled,” said Mirdad Nejrabi, head of Parliament’s internal security commission.

Parliament representatives stressed that the National Assembly is considered one of the important branches and if this council neglects, people would have no expectation from the this house.

Reported by Rafi Sidiqi