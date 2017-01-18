Parliament Calls on Gov’t to Take Action for Solving Biggest Challenges

The Lower House of Parliament has urged the government to take serious action for solving the current biggest challenges in the country.

Afghan lawmakers, who are going on leave for a winter break asked the government to stop violating the law and take practical steps in solving the challenges.

“Two important portions of the country are the main violators of the constitution, the president and ministers who were dismissed, but they are still working on their positions,” said Ghulam Hussain Naseri, a member of parliament.

Nematullah Ghafari, the second deputy speaker of the house said one of the challenging issues between the house and government is the lack of spending the budget; the government should take serious measures for its spending in the next year.

“I personally ask the president and the government to take serious actions on next fiscal year’s budget, because it will have great impacts on people’s lives,” he noted.

The Lower House of Parliament held 54 public sessions this year, finalized 32 drafts and 20 global agreements during its one year work.

Reported by: Rafi Seddiqi