Officials at Industrial Union Demands Special Board to Be Established

Officials in Industrial Union at Economy Council session demanded the President of Afghanistan to establish a special board for growing the industries and domestic productions, insisting that the following board should be independent and work under no Governmental departments.

The officials have urged that the industrial parks were controlled by the different Governmental departments and the domestic production remained as undeveloped.

Deputy of the Industrial Union Abdul Jabar Safi said, “We demand the President to establish a special board for better growing of the domestic production, insisting the following board members should work under no Governmental departments.”

Meanwhile the economy experts also supported the Industrial Union demands from the Government insisting to see more economy professionals to work as the members of the special board.

Taj Mohammad Talash said, “ I support the Industrial Union demands, it will pave the way for better growing of the economy in the country, and the following board should have its own programs and policy for the productions.”

Members at the Industrial Union have also demanded the President to provide lands for expanding the Industrial parks in the country and could draw more investments.

Reported by Aslam Hejaab