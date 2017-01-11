Obama’s Farewell Speech: ISIL Will Be Destroyed

President Barack Obama said goodbye to the people of America on Tuesday night, declaring that ISIL will be destroyed, and no one who threatens America will ever be safe.

Obama who was delivering his farewell speech in his hometown of Chicago after two terms as Presidency said that he is committed to a peaceful transition of power and will accept his successor Donald Trump.

“America is a better, stronger place than it was when we started,” said Obama,” In ten days, the world will witness a hallmark of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power from one freely-elected president to the next. I committed to President-Elect Trump that my administration would ensure the smoothest possible transition, just as President Bush did for me.”

Although, he did not talk about the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan, but said ISIL will be eliminated.

“We’ve taken out tens of thousands of terrorists – including Osama bin Laden. The global coalition we’re leading against ISIL has taken out their leaders, and taken away about half their territory. ISIL will be destroyed, and no one who threatens America will ever be safe,” he added.

While calling extremism more dangerous than bombs and missiles to America, Obama stated that no terrorist organization could plan any attack against his country during his presidency.

He further boosted that he has observed the rule of law, human rights, freedoms of religion, speech, assembly, and an independent press during his eight years of presidency.

At the same time, Ashton Carter the U.S. Secretary of State delivered his final speech as chief of Pentagon to American forces.

“The role of our forces, whether in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, our strategic approach in all of those areas is to work with and to enable capable and motivated local forces. That’s important, but it certainly puts our people in harm’s way,”

Reported by: Fahim Noori