NUG Formed of Pervious Electoral Mistakes, Irresponsibility: Sancharaki

The National Unity Government is formed of the mistakes committed and poor performances of the previous Election commissioners in the past.

Chief Executive Advisor Fazil Sancharaki said, “The current Government is the made of the irresponsibility of the previous commissioners at Independent Election Commissions, and the ongoing challenges are being derived from the poor performances of the Election commissions for not carry out the tasks, transparency wasn’t observed, the fate of one Nation and Government is on the hands of the Election Commissions, they can drive the a Nation into legitimacy or to crisis.”

But officials in Presidential Palace claimed that there is strong intention and political consensus to hold Election and launch reformation in Election system.

President Deputy Spokesman Shah Hussein Murtazawi said, “There is political consensus, strong intention in reformation of Election system and holding of the Election within the Government of Afghanistan, we have been witnessing twice Parliamentary Election, three times Presidential Election since the new political chapter began, and all of them were remarkable lessons and experiences.”

There are not few challenges and obstacles against Election system in this country, existence of 20 million voting cards, high costing of Election, using disposable equipment, insecurity, distrusts of the people on not holding Election, Election watchdogs saying if the challenges do not get removed the upcoming Election would not be transparent.

Reported by: Yusuf Yasa