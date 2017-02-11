NUG Failed to Fulfill Promises-Commitments for Afghans

The Democracy International institution with 9 civil society institutions of Afghanistan in joint work have reviewed the 18 main promises of the Leaders of the National Unity Government given to the Afghans, the efforts indicate that Government failed in launching of reforming the Election system, excavation of transparent of mines, ensuring peace, combating corruption, creating jobs opportunities, amid the findings indicate that Government only succeeded to accomplish one of the promises.

Civil society activist Timor Hekmatyar said, “The aim of the persuasion of the National Unity Government leader’s commitments and promises given to the people during the Presidential Election is to have the leaders fulfill the promises for the Nation.”

Amid swollen within the system specially the issues between the Government and Parliament is clearly seen.

President Advisor on United Nations Organization Affairs Farkhunda Zahrah Nadiri said, “ We hope to see the Parliamentary Election is taking place, and the slogans is given in the Parliament should be pursued.”

Meanwhile MP Fazia Kofi said, “Everyone only speaks about some issues, I wish Miss Naderi was here to make her understood how well communication and coordination made with civil society activists on drafting the law on regulation prohibition the harassment of Women.”

Part of the investigation also indicates that there have been several barriers not holding the Parliamentary Election.

No political wills of the Government for not holding parliamentary Election, rifts between the two leaders, rejection of the Election orders and decrees of the President, suspending of the first Selective Election committee by the house of the parliament.

Earlier several National and International Institutions have launched investigation and have reviewed where the National Unity Government was criticized in several aspect specially combating corruption, counter Narcotics, reformation of Election, looting of the mines.

