New Tax Law Draft Ready for Approval: ACCI

Officials in Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) attended the ceremony held over taxation campaign assessment week in Kabul, said new draft for collecting taxation is ready for approval it will facilitate the way of receiving taxes from the different classes of taxpayers.

“The following draft plan will resolve technically a lot of existed issues on collecting from different taxation classes.” Deputy of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khanjan Alkozai said.

Meanwhile chief of the industrial Union of Afghanistan declared paying collecting taxes according to investment laws will grow investing within the country.

Chief of the Union Industry of Afghanistan Abdul Jabar Safi said, “This program will raise the awareness of those who are not willing to pay taxes, this will help the investment process to be more grown.”

The taxation campaign assessment week comes after that dozens of tax payers have explained concerns over increasing of taxes on the commodities they are importing.